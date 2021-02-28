Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.76bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in January 2021, led by $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 1.2% over the previous month of $1.74bn and a rise of 133.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $754.76m.

Asia-Pacific held a 56.77% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $3.1bn in January 2021. With a 53.87% share and deals worth $1.67bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 67 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 34.31% over the previous month and a drop of 4.29% over the 12-month average. China recorded 44 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 87.1% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.53bn, against the overall value of $1.76bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) China Capital Investment Group, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, Primavera Capital Group, Redpoint China Ventures, Summitview Capital and Tencent Holdings’ $278.15m venture financing of Shanghai Liaoyuan Technology

4) The $110m venture financing of SWenyuan Zhixing by China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

5) CITIC Industrial Fund, Fangguang Capital and SDIC China Merchants Investment Management’ venture financing of Jaka Robot for $46.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.