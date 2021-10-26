Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.9bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in September 2021, led by $230m venture financing of SmartNews, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 60.8% over the previous month of $1.2bn and a rise of 29.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.49bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 32.99% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $5.85bn in September 2021. With a 20.68% share and deals worth $1.21bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 73 deals during September 2021, marking a decrease of 21.51% over the previous month and a drop of 13.10% over the 12-month average. China recorded 34 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 51.05% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $984.61m, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ACA Investments,Green Co-Invest Investment,JIC Venture Growth Investments,Princeville Capital,SMBC Venture Capital,Woodline Partners and Yamauchi-No 10 Family Office $230m venture financing deal with SmartNews

2) The $200m venture financing of Keenon Robotics by CICC ALPHA (Beijing) Investment Fund Management,Prosperity7 Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

3) AirTree Ventures,Bessemer Venture Partners,Blackbird Ventures,Dragoneer Investment Group,Felicis Ventures,Franklin Resources,Greenoaks Capital Management,Sequoia Capital Global Equities and T. Rowe Price Group $200m venture financing deal with Canva

4) The $200m venture financing of HAI ROBOTICS by 01VC,5Y Capital,Capital Today,Legend Star Capital,Sequoia Capital China and Source Code Capital

5) IDG Capital,Meituan,Sequoia Capital China and Source Capital $154.61m venture financing deal with Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.