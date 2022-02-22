Technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals total $2.3bn in US in January 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $2.3bn were announced in the US in January 2022, led by $225m Venture Financing of Clari, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 21.1% over the previous month of $2.89bn and a drop of 27.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.13bn.
The US held a 45.33% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $5.03bn in January 2022.
In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 63 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 25.00% over the previous month and a drop of 36.36% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 31.7% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $723m, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) B Capital Group Management,Bain Capital Ventures,Blackstone,Light Street Capital Management,Madrona Ventures,Northgate Capital,Sapphire Ventures,Sequoia Capital Global Equities,Sequoia Capital Operations,Silver Lake Management and Tenaya Capital $225m venture financing deal with Clari
2) The $150m venture financing of Ironclad by Accel,Bond Capital Management,Emergence Capital Partners,Franklin Resources,Haystack,Lux Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations and Y Combinator Continuity Fund
3) AEI HorizonX,Alan Howard (Stockport),B. Riley Venture Capital,Doha Venture Capital,March Capital Partner,Peter Loscher and Temasek Holdings $123m venture financing deal with SparkCognition
4) The $115m venture financing of Zipstorm by Founders Circle Capital,Madrona Venture Group,Mayfield Fund and Tiger Global Management
5) Andreessen Horowitz,B Capital Group Management,Catherine Wood,Databricks,Snowpoint Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II $110m venture financing deal with Labelbox