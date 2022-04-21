Technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals total $2.6bn in US in March 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $2.6bn were announced in the US in March 2022, led by $213m Venture Financing of Astronomer, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 39.3% over the previous month of $1.86bn and a drop of 19.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.21bn.

The US held a 52.11% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $4.97bn in March 2022.

In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 116 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 46.84% over the previous month and a rise of 16.00% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 26.5% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $685m, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners,JPMorgan Chase,K5 Global,Meritech Capital Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Sierra Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Venrock $213m venture financing deal with Astronomer

2) The $150m venture financing of ConcertAI by Sixth Street Partners

3) Insight Partners,Madrona Venture Group,Shasta Ventures Management,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Trinity Ventures $115m venture financing deal with CommerceIQ

4) The $105m venture financing of Luminous Computing by 8090 Partners,Alumni Ventures Group,Bill Gates,Gigafund,Horsley Bridge Partners,Modern Venture Partners,Strawberry Creek Ventures,Substack and Third Kind Venture Capital

5) Alkeon Capital Management,Alpaca VC,BlackRock,Fischer Homes,GreenPoint Partners,Harmonic Growth Partners,JLL Spark,Lux Capital,Menlo Ventures,Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund,Navitas Capital,Nine Four Ventures,PSP Growth,Sino Group and Taronga Ventures $102m venture financing deal with Open Space Labs