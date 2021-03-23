Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $243.59m were announced in Europe in February 2021, led by $80m venture financing of M-Files, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 75.03% over the previous month of $975.66m and a drop of 16.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $290.62m.

Europe held a 5.86% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $4.16bn in February 2021. With a 2.76% share and deals worth $114.68m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 39 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 26.42% over the previous month and a drop of 9.30% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 17 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 64.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $156.53m, against the overall value of $243.59m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bregal Milestone, Draper Esprit VCT, Partech Ventures and TESI’s $80m venture financing of M-Files

2) The $21m venture financing of Peak AI by Arete Ventures, MMC Ventures, Oxx and Praetura Ventures

3) Metaplanet Holdings, Monashees, Mosaic Ventures and Notion Capital’s $19m venture financing of Vortexa

4) The $18.53m venture financing of STrade Ledger by Court Lorenzini, Foundation Capital, Hambro Perks and Point72 Ventures

5) EQT Ventures’ venture financing of Sana Labs for $18m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.