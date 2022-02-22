Technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals total $301.5m in China in January 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $301.5m were announced in China in January 2022, led by $126m Venture Financing of Aixin Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 73.3% over the previous month of $1.13bn and a drop of 72.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.11bn.
China held a 5.99% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $5.03bn in January 2022.
In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, China recorded 25 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 44.44% over the previous month and a drop of 43.18% over the 12-month average.
China technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 98.4% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $296.78m, against the overall value of $301.5m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Beijing Heju Investment Management,GGV Capital,Glory Ventures,Inno-Chip,Legend Star Capital,Meituan and Qiming Venture Partners $126m venture financing deal with Aixin Technology
2) The $100m venture financing of Hyperparameter Technology (Shenzhen) by Gaorong Capital,Sequoia China Seed Fund and Wuyuan Capital
3) Gaorong Capital,NBT Capital and Yunjiu Capital $39.33m venture financing deal with Beijing Tianying Jiuzhou Network Technology
4) The $15.73m venture financing of Senses-ai by Global Founders Capital and Yuanhe Zhongyuan
5) Essence Securities,Guoke Jiahe and Investment and TusStar $15.72m venture financing deal with Beijing Horist Technology