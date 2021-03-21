The $750m venture financing of UiPath was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.16bn were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1.5% over the previous month of $4.1bn and a rise of 60.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.59bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.96bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.87bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 79 deals, followed by the China with 22 and the UK with 17.

In 2021, as of February, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $8.26bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 67.8% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 39.7% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.65bn, against the overall value of $4.16bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management’s $750m venture financing of UiPath

2) The $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

3) CPE Capital, Guotai Junan International, Hedosophia, Jinsha River Ventures, Lime Brokerage, Manbang Group, Mayfield Fund, Science Applications International, Sequoia Capital Operations and Wanxiang International Investment’ $200m venture financing of PlusAI

4) The $200m venture financing of Highspot by Bain &Inc, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Advisors, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Shasta Ventures Management and Tiger Global Management

5) Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management’s venture financing of Standard Cognition for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

