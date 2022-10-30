Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $451.2m in Europe in September 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $451.2m were announced in Europe in September 2022, led by $135m venture financing of Velas Network, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 80.7% over the previous month of $249.76m and a drop of 30.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $647.69m.

Europe held a 21.18% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.13bn in September 2022. With a 6.46% share and deals worth $137.65m, Switzerland was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 56 deals during September 2022, marking an increase of 21.74% over the previous month and a rise of 7.69% over the 12-month average. Germany recorded 13 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 52.02% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $234.75m, against the overall value of $451.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Global Emerging Markets Digital’s $135m venture financing deal with Velas Network

2) The $35.75m venture financing of Latana Brand Tracking by Balderton Capital, Kreos Capital Group and Oxx

3) Alpine Space Ventures, AV Capital Management, In-Q-Tel, Lavrock Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, Pallas Ventures, Techstars Ventures and Vsquared Ventures’s $28m venture financing deal with Morpheus Space

4) The $20m venture financing of Unlikely Artificial Intelligence by Amadeus Capital Partners, Barak Berkowitz, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Christopher North, Metaplanet Holdings, Octopus Ventures, Patrick Pichette and William Tunstall-Pedoe

5) Lightspeed Venture Partners – US, Viola FinTech and Viola Ventures’s $16m venture financing deal with Candis

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

