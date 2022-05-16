Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $6.1bn globally in April 2021

The $676m venture financing of SambaNova Systems was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $6.1bn were announced globally in April 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 6.3% over the previous month of $6.5bn and a rise of 94.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.13bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.92bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.88bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 97 deals, followed by the China with 41 and the UK with 13.

In 2021, as of April, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $20.9bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 138.8% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 37.5% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $2.28bn, against the overall value of $6.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock,GIC,GV Management Co,Intel Capital,SoftBank Vision Fund II,Temasek Holdings (Private),Walden International and WRVI Capital $676m venture financing deal with SambaNova Systems

2) The $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions by BlackRock,Innovation Growth Ventures,OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II

3) Accel,Amansa Capital,Carmignac,Falcon Edge Capital,Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Ii,INQ Holdings,MIH India Food Holdings,Prosus and Think Investments $343m venture financing deal with Bundl Technologies Private

4) The $325m venture financing of Scale AI by Coatue Management,Dragoneer Investment Group,Durable Capital Partners,Founders Fund,Greenoaks Capital Management,Index Ventures (US),Tiger Global Management,Wellington ManagementLLP and Y Combinator Management

5) Addition,Boardman Bay Capital Management,D1 Capital Partners,Firebolt Ventures,GCM Grosvenor,General Global Capital,Infinitum Partners,TDK Ventures,The Spruce House Partnership,Tiger Global Management,Tru Arrow Partners,XN – US and XTX Ventures $300m venture financing deal with Groq

