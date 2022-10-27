Technology industry big data deals total $2.3bn globally in September 2022

Total technology industry big data deals worth $2.3bn were announced globally for September 2022, with the CommerceHub’s $663.59m acquisition of ChannelAdvisor being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 79.4% over the previous month of $11.03bn and a drop of 80.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.47bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a rise of 5.93% with 143 deals in September 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 135 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $1.59bn in September 2022.

technology industry big data deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 51.05% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $1.16bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CommerceHub’s $663.59m acquisition deal with ChannelAdvisor

2) The $217m acquisition of Rahi Systems by WESCO International

3) Amtrust Financial Services, BentallGreenOak (Canada)Partnership, Brookfield Technology Partners, CBRE Group and Insight Venture Management’s $125m venture financing deal with View The Space

4) The $80m venture financing of Xeneta by Apax Digital Fund and Lugard Road Capital

5) B Capital Group, Next47, S Capital and Sapphire Ventures’s $75m venture financing deal with Zesty

