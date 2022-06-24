Technology industry big data deals total $32.4bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry big data deals worth $32.4bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the Intercontinental Exchange $16bn acquisition of Black Knight being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 751.4% over the previous month of $3.81bn and a rise of 202.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.73bn.

Related

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 22.82% with 115 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 149 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $31.08bn in May 2022.

Technology industry big data deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 94.02% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $30.5bn, against the overall value of $32.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry big data deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intercontinental Exchange $16bn acquisition deal with Black Knight

2) The $11bn private equity of Switch by DigitalBridge Group and IFM Investors

3) Madison International Realty and Stonepeak Partners $3bn private equity deal with Cologix

4) The $300m acquisition of Cellwize Wireless Technologies by Qualcomm Technologies

5) 5Y Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DCM Ventures,Future Capital Partners,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Linear Capital,M31 Capital,Mingshi Capital,Sequoia Capital China,The Carlyle Group,Tiger Global Management,Warburg Pincus,Wuyuan Capital and Xianghe Capital $200m venture financing deal with Sensors Data

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.