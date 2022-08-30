Technology industry big data deals total $4.3bn globally in July 2022

Total Technology industry big data deals worth $4.3bn were announced globally for July 2022, with the Stonepeak Partners $2.5bn private equity deal for 29% stake in American Tower being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 48.1% over the previous month of $2.93bn and a drop of 58% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.32bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 71.53% with 39 deals in July 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 137 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $2.76bn in July 2022.

Technology industry big data deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 96.2% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $4.18bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry big data deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Stonepeak Partners $2.5bn private equity deal for 29% stake in American Tower

2) The $1.04bn private equity of 45% stake in Telefonica by Credit Agricole Assurances and Vauban Infrastructure Partners

3) BlackRock,BPI France,Canaan Partners,Eurazeo,Highland Europe (UK),KKRInc,LionTree,Sixth Street Growth and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $400m venture financing deal with Content Square

4) The $200m private equity of Pico Quantitative Trading by Golden Gate Capital

5) Pantheon Infrastructure $34.7m private equity deal with Vantage Data Centers

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.