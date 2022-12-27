Total technology industry big data deals worth $4bn were announced globally for November 2022, with PTC’s $1.46bn acquisition deal with ServiceMax being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 39% over the previous month of $2.9bn and a drop of 61.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.47bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 1.50% with 131 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 133 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $3.48bn in November 2022.

technology industry big data deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 76.04% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $3.07bn, against the overall value of $4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) PTC’s $1.46bn acquisition deal with ServiceMax

2) The $1.2bn private equity of EdgeCore by Partners Group

3) Atreides Management, Fidelity Investments, Intel Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures’s $150m venture financing deal with Astera Labs

4) The $135m venture financing of WekaIO by 10D, Atreides Management, Celesta Capital, Gemini Israel Ventures, Generation Investment Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ventures, Key 1 Capital, Lumir Ventures, Micron Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, MoreTech Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund

5) Costanoa Ventures, Databricks Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments , Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo and Union Grove Venture Partners’s $123m venture financing deal with Alation