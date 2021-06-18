Total technology industry big data deals worth $51.6bn were announced globally for May 2021, with the $43bn acquisition of Warner Media being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 56.8% over the previous month of $32.91bn and a rise of 193% when compared with the last 12-month average of $17.61bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 16.28% with 144 deals in May 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 172 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $49.9bn in May 2021.

technology industry big data deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 96% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $49.52bn, against the overall value of $51.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media

2) The $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest by Clarivate

3) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare

4) The $420m acquisition deal of Data Foundry by Switch

5) Valmont Industries’ acquisition deal with Prospera Technologies for $300m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.