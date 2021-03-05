S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit was the technology industry’s biggest big data deal of Q4 2020 as big data deals worth $60.52bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 24.8% over the previous quarter of $80.43bn and a rise of 36.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $44.32bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a rise of 11.31% over the last four-quarter average with 551 deals against the average of 495 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $48.8bn.

technology industry big data deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data deals accounted for 86.2% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $52.13bn, against the overall value of $60.52bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry big data deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $3.2bn acquisition of Segment.io by Twilio

3) Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen

4) The $1.25bn private equity deal with Vantage Data Centers Management LLC by Digital Colony Partners

5) WCM Investment Management’s private equity with Amadeus IT Group for $984.44m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.