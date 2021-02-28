Total technology industry big data M&A deals worth $4.94bn were announced in North America in January 2021, led by Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 895.8% over the previous month of $496.1m and a rise of 36.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.63bn.

North America held an 89.33% share of the global technology industry big data M&A deal value that totalled $5.53bn in January 2021. With an 89.15% share and deals worth $4.93bn, the US was the top country in North America’s big data M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data M&A deal activity, North America recorded 32 deals during January 2021, marking an increase of 10.34% over the previous month and a rise of 14.29% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 30 deals during the month.

North America technology industry big data M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $4.94bn, against the overall value of $4.94bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

2) The $350m merger with Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

3) LG Electronics’ $80m acquisition of Alphonso

4) The $3m acquisition of CycleIO by Wishpond Technologies

5) Aggity Europe’s acquisition of Servicios Administrados Mexis for $2.42m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.