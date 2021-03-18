Total technology industry big data M&A deals worth $7.12bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 23.6% over the previous month of $5.76bn and a drop of 38.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.52bn.

Comparing big data M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.11bn. At the country level, the Australia topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.35bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of big data M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 31 deals, followed by the Canada with five and the UK with four.

In 2021, as of February, technology big data M&A deals worth $12.88bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 2.7% year on year.

technology industry big data M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five big data M&A deals accounted for 97.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data M&A deals stood at $6.93bn, against the overall value of $7.12bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group

2) The $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect by Match Group

3) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

4) The $450m acquisition of Runtime Collective by Cision

5) CrowdStrike Holdings’ acquisition of Humio for $400m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.