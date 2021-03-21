The $1bn venture financing of Databricks was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.82bn were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 38.2% over the previous month of $2.04bn and a rise of 102.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.39bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.41bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.38bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 50 deals, followed by the China with 13 and Israel with eight.

In 2021, as of February, technology big data venture financing deals worth $4.86bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 73.3% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 55.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $1.56bn, against the overall value of $2.82bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

2) The $200m venture financing of Highspot by Bain &Inc, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Advisors, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Shasta Ventures Management and Tiger Global Management

3) Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management’ $150m venture financing of Standard Cognition

4) The $105m venture financing of Innovaccer by B Capital Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, M12, Mubadala Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Steadview Capital and Tiger Global Management

5) Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of TigerGraph for $105m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.