The $500m venture financing of ContentSquare was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $2bn were announced globally in May 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 35.9% over the previous month of $3.09bn and a rise of 10% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.8bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $752.97m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $742.97m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in May 2021 was the US with 32 deals, followed by the China with 17 and the UK with seven.

In 2021, as of May, technology big data venture financing deals worth $12.71bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 98.7% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 44.2% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $876.32m, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare

2) The $110m venture financing of Aetion by B Capital Group, Flare Capital Partners, Foresite Capital Management, New Enterprise Associates and Warburg Pincus

3) Dragoneer Investment Group, Eight Roads Ventures, Fundamentum, Honeywell Ventures Capital and TCV’ $100m venture financing of RoboticWares

4) The $90m venture financing of Immuta by Citi Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, DFJ Growth Fund, Greenspring Associates, Intel Capital, March Capital Partner, NGP Capital, Okta Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures and Wipro Ventures

5) Blackbird Ventures, Index Ventures, Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of SafetyCulture for $76.32m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.