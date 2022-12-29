Total technology industry big data Venture Financing deals worth $553.6m were announced in the US in November 2022, led by $150m Venture Financing of Astera Labs, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 18.2% over the previous month of $468.46m and a drop of 56.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.26bn.

The US held a 44.64% share of the global technology industry big data Venture Financing deal value that totalled $1.24bn in November 2022.

In terms of big data Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 23 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 17.86% over the previous month and a drop of 37.84% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry big data Venture Financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals accounted for 83.3% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data Venture Financing deals stood at $461m, against the overall value of $553.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Atreides Management, Fidelity Investments, Intel Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures’s $150m venture financing deal with Astera Labs

2) The $135m venture financing of WekaIO by 10D, Atreides Management, Celesta Capital, Gemini Israel Ventures, Generation Investment Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ventures, Key 1 Capital, Lumir Ventures, Micron Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, MoreTech Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund

3) Costanoa Ventures, Databricks Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments , Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo and Union Grove Venture Partners’s $123m venture financing deal with Alation

4) The $35m venture financing of MotherDuck by Altimeter Group, Amplify Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and Madrona Venture Group

5) Alven, Benhamou Global Ventures, Darius Contractor, Elena Verna, Felicis Ventures and TechStars’s $18m venture financing deal with MadKudu