Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies was the technology industry’s biggest cloud deal of Q4 2020 as cloud deals worth $67.54bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 25.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $53.76bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a rise of 1.58% over the last four-quarter average with 967 deals against the average of 952 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $59.59bn.

Technology industry cloud deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud deals accounted for 68.3% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $46.1bn, against the overall value of $67.54bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

2) The $10.2bn private equity with RealPage by Thoma Bravo

3) Twilio’s $3.2bn acquisition of Segment.io

4) The $3bn private equity deal with Endurance International Group by Clearlake Capital Group

5) Merger with Apex Technology Acquisition and AvePoint for $2bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.