Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $1.11bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by Kaleyra’s $215m acquisition of mGage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 96.7% over the previous month of $33.14bn and a drop of 91.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $13.71bn.

Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $715.54m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $649.78m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 50 deals, followed by the UK with nine and India with six.

In 2021, as of February, technology cloud M&A deals worth $34.25bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 347% year on year.

technology industry cloud M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 71.5% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud M&A deals stood at $796m, against the overall value of $1.11bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kaleyra’s $215m acquisition of mGage

2) The $156m acquisition of Bridgecrew by Palo Alto Networks

3) Sentinel labs’ $155m acquisition of Scalyr

4) The $150m acquisition of Haygot Education by Think and Learn

5) Antares Vision’s acquisition of rfXcel for $120m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.