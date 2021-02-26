Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $12.99bn were announced in Europe in January 2021, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 754.6% over the previous month of $1.52bn and a rise of 233.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.9bn.

Europe held a 38.72% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $33.55bn in January 2021. With a 33.41% share and deals worth $11.21bn, Switzerland was the top country in Europe’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 43 deals during January 2021, marking an increase of 19.44% over the previous month and a rise of 26.47% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 12 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cloud M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top three technology cloud deals stood at $12.89bn, against the overall value of $12.99bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cloud M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio by SAP

3) VTB Bank’s $464.3m acquisition of LLC Data Storage Centre

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.