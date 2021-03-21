Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $178.93m were announced in Europe in February 2021, led by Tenable’s $98m acquisition of Alsid, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 98.6% over the previous month of $12.99bn and a drop of 96.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.9bn.

Europe held a 16.12% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $1.11bn in February 2021. With an 8.83% share and deals worth $98m, France was the top country in Europe’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 29 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 36.96% over the previous month and a drop of 14.71% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded nine deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cloud M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 97.19% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top three technology cloud deals stood at $173.74m, against the overall value of $178.93m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cloud M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tenable’s $98m acquisition of Alsid

2) The $55m acquisition of SignRequest by Box

3) Node4’s $20.75m acquisition of Starcom Technologies Ltd

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.