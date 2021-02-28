Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $20.45bn were announced in North America in January 2021, led by $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 33.3% over the previous month of $30.68bn and a rise of 196.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.89bn.

North America held a 60.95% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $33.55bn in January 2021. With a 60.95% share and deals worth $20.45bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, North America recorded 60 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 9.09% over the previous month and a rise of 11.11% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 54 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cloud M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 97% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $19.84bn, against the overall value of $20.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta by Peraton

3) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

4) The $500m acquisition of Volterra by F5 Networks

5) Sangoma Technologies’ acquisition of Star2Star Communications for $437m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.