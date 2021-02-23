Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $33.55bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 3.9% over the previous month of $32.29bn and a rise of 200.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.18bn.

Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $20.45bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $20.45bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 54 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and Germany with eight.

In 2021, as of January, technology cloud M&A deals worth $33.55bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 1116.05% year on year.

technology industry cloud M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 93.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud M&A deals stood at $31.33bn, against the overall value of $33.55bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

3) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

4) The $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems

5) SAP’s acquisition of Signavio for $1.22bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.