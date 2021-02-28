Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $1.52bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in January 2021, led by $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 78.5% over the previous month of $851.75m and a rise of 232.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $457.67m.

Asia-Pacific held a 35.10% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $4.33bn in January 2021. With a 33.26% share and deals worth $1.44bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 52 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 5.45% over the previous month and a rise of 1.96% over the 12-month average. China recorded 43 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cloud venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 87.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $1.33bn, against the overall value of $1.52bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) CICC Capital ManagementLimited and Tencent Investment’s $140m venture financing of Shanghai Woqu Information Technology

4) The $50.5m venture financing of SShanghai Woqu Information Technology by Sequoia Capital China Fund

5) Ellerston Capital and OneVentures’ venture financing of Phocas Group for $34.68m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.