The $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology was the technology industry’s top cloud venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.33bn were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 42.9% over the previous month of $3.03bn and a rise of 113.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.03bn.

Comparing cloud venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.17bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.15bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cloud venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 63 deals, followed by the China with 43 and Germany with ten.

In 2021, as of January, technology cloud venture financing deals worth $4.33bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 74.5% year on year.

technology industry cloud venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 42.9% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $1.86bn, against the overall value of $4.33bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) ICONIQ Capital and OpenView Advisors’ $350m venture financing of Calendly

4) The $208m venture financing of DriveNets by Atreides Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, D1 Capital Partners and Pitango Venture Capital

5) Insight Partners’ venture financing of Quantum Metric for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.