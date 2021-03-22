The $1bn venture financing of Databricks was the technology industry’s top cloud venture financing deal as total deals worth $5.64bn were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 19.5% over the previous month of $4.72bn and a rise of 152.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.23bn.

Comparing cloud venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.24bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.09bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 86 deals, followed by the China with 21 and the UK with 19.

In 2021, as of February, technology cloud venture financing deals worth $10.36bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 135.4% year on year.

technology industry cloud venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 45.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $2.57bn, against the overall value of $5.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

2) The $750m venture financing of UiPath by Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management

3) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’ $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

4) The $270m venture financing of Plume Design by Insight Partners

5) Bain &Inc, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Advisors, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Shasta Ventures Management and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Highspot for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.