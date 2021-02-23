Total technology industry cross border deals worth $24.81bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 19.2% over the previous month of $30.72bn and a drop of 25.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $33.1bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 2.88% with 405 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 417 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $16.22bn in January 2021.

technology industry cross border deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 62.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $15.5bn, against the overall value of $24.81bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $1.65bn acquisition of Tripp Lite by Eaton Corporation

3) SAP’s $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio

4) The $720m private equity deal of ThoughtWorks by Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, Mubadala Investment and Siemens

5) Workday’s venture financing deal with Peakon for $700m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

