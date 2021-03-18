Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.95bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in February 2021, led by Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2337.5% over the previous month of $80m and a drop of 17.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.36bn.

Asia-Pacific held an 8.76% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $22.25bn in February 2021. With an 8.00% share and deals worth $1.78bn, Republic of Korea (South Korea) was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 34 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 41.67% over the previous month and a rise of 25.93% over the 12-month average. Australia recorded nine deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.94bn, against the overall value of $1.95bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect

2) The $90m acquisition of Moonfrog LabsLtd. by Stillfront Group

3) ASUSTeK Computer’s $53.61m acquisition of Portwell

4) The $52.2m acquisition of Dunamu by Hanwha Investment & Securities

5) Dixa’s acquisition of Elevio for $15m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.