Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $10.3bn were announced in North America in November 2021, led by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s $6.2bn acquisition of Vonage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 273.9% over the previous month of $2.76bn and a rise of 65.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.24bn.

North America held a 36.34% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $28.4bn in November 2021. With a 33.63% share and deals worth $9.55bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 77 deals during November 2021, marking an increase of 10.00% over the previous month and a rise of 22.22% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 60 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 90.5% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $9.34bn, against the overall value of $10.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $6.2bn acquisition deal with Vonage

2) The $860m acquisition of Zix by OpenText

3) CJ ENM $775m acquisition deal for 80% stake in Endeavor Content

4) The $770m acquisition of Ecobee by Generac Holdings

5) GB Group $736m acquisition deal with Acuant

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

