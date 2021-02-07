Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $10.9bn were announced in Asia-Pacific Q4 2020, led by SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 16.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 82.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.97bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 9.46% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $115.25bn in Q4 2020. With an 8.13% share and deals worth $9.37bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 91 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 5.81% over the previous quarter and a rise of 15.19% over the last four-quarter average. Australia recorded 25 deals during the quarter.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 90.3% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border M&A deals stood at $9.84bn, against the overall value of $10.9bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction with Intel

2) The $335.54m acquisition of ATC Telecom Infrastructure by American Tower

3) Electronic Gaming Development’ $216.48m acquisition of SNK

4) The $147.35m acquisition of 3P Learning by Think and Learn

5) Ramaxel Technology Shenzhen’s acquisition of Siliconware Electronics (Fujian) Co for $145m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.