Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $12.7bn were announced in Europe in August 2021, led by Nitro Bidco and NortonLifeLock’s $9.06bn acquisition of Avast, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 150.9% over the previous month of $5.05bn and a drop of 7.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.76bn.

Europe held a 55.23% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $22.94bn in August 2021. With a 41.76% share and deals worth $9.58bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 105 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 23.36% over the previous month and a drop of 0.94% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 24 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 86.8% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $10.99bn, against the overall value of $12.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nitro Bidco and NortonLifeLock $9.06bn acquisition deal with Avast

2) The $651.04m acquisition of Sqills by Siemens

3) Swvl $445m acquisition deal with S.L and SHOTL TRANSPORTATION

4) The $428.03m acquisition of Decentric Europe by Northern Data

5) KBR $405.56m acquisition deal with Frazer-Nash Consultancy

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

