Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $15.63bn were announced in Europe in February 2021, led by Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 9.2% over the previous month of $14.32bn and a rise of 1.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.35bn.

Europe held a 70.25% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $22.25bn in February 2021. With a 30.34% share and deals worth $6.75bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 113 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 4.63% over the previous month and a rise of 28.41% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 31 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 92.03% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $14.38bn, against the overall value of $15.63bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

3) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

4) The $765m acquisition of Easybrain by Embracer Group

5) Cision’s acquisition of Runtime Collective for $450m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

