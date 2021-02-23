Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $17.67bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29% over the previous month of $24.87bn and a drop of 23.01% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $22.95bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $14.28bn. At the country level, the Switzerland topped the list in terms of deal value at $11.23bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 43 deals, followed by the UK with 22 and Canada with 16.

In 2021, as of January, technology cross border M&A deals worth $17.67bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 133.8% year on year.

technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 87.01% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $15.38bn, against the overall value of $17.67bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $1.65bn acquisition of Tripp Lite by Eaton Corporation

3) SAP’s $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio

4) The $700m acquisition of Peakon by Workday

5) Naver’s acquisition of WP Technology for $600m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.