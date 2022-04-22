Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $1bn in US in March 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1bn were announced in the US in March 2022, with SES’s $450m acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 59.9% over the previous month of $2.59bn and a drop of 80.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.31bn.

The US held a 25.87% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $4.02bn in March 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 36 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 12.20% over the previous month and a drop of 30.77% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 87.6% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $910m, against the overall value of $1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SES $450m acquisition deal with DRS Global Enterprise Solutions

2) The $210m acquisition of Open-Silicon by Alphawave IP Group

3) Children’s Medical Center Dallas,Google Ventures and Netcore Cloud $100m acquisition deal for 90% stake in Unbxd

4) The $80m acquisition of NetFortris by Sangoma Technologies

5) Risk & Compliance and Wolters Kluwer Governance $70m acquisition deal with International Document Services