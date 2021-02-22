Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.67bn were announced in the US in January 2021, with Eaton Corporation’s $1.65bn acquisition of Tripp Lite being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 78.04% over the previous month of $12.16bn and a drop of 43.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.69bn.

The US held a 15.11% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $17.67bn in January 2021.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 43 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 32.81% over the previous month and a rise of 22.86% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $2.63bn, against the overall value of $2.67bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Eaton Corporation’s $1.65bn acquisition of Tripp Lite

2) The $437m acquisition of Star2Star Communications by Sangoma Technologies

3) Hopin’ $250m acquisition of StreamYard.

4) The $210m acquisition of KingsIsle Entertainment by Media and Games Invest

5) LG Electronics’ acquisition of Alphonso for $80m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.