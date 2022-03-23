Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.6bn in US in February 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.6bn were announced in the US in February 2022, with Hexagon’s $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 70.5% over the previous month of $8.78bn and a drop of 51.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.37bn.
The US held a 27.41% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $9.45bn in February 2022.
In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 41 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 34.92% over the previous month and a drop of 22.64% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 94.2% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $2.44bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Hexagon $1.2bn acquisition deal with EtQ
2) The $590.11m acquisition of StreamSets by Software
3) London Stock Exchange Group $325m acquisition deal with TORA Trading Services
4) The $234.99m acquisition of Deis by Entain
5) LifeSpeak $92.5m acquisition deal with Wellbeats