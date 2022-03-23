Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.6bn in US in February 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.6bn were announced in the US in February 2022, with Hexagon’s $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 70.5% over the previous month of $8.78bn and a drop of 51.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.37bn.

Related

The US held a 27.41% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $9.45bn in February 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 41 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 34.92% over the previous month and a drop of 22.64% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 94.2% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $2.44bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hexagon $1.2bn acquisition deal with EtQ

2) The $590.11m acquisition of StreamSets by Software

3) London Stock Exchange Group $325m acquisition deal with TORA Trading Services

4) The $234.99m acquisition of Deis by Entain

5) LifeSpeak $92.5m acquisition deal with Wellbeats