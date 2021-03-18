Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $22.25bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 24.5% over the previous month of $17.87bn and a drop of 7.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $24.09bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $15.63bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.75bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 49 deals, followed by the UK with 31 and Germany with 14.

In 2021, as of February, technology cross border M&A deals worth $40.12bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 211.7% year on year.

technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 73.9% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $16.44bn, against the overall value of $22.25bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

3) Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect

4) The $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox by Embracer Group

5) Magnite’s acquisition of SpotX for $1.17bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.