Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $3.4bn were announced in the US in June 2021, with Prosus’ $1.8bn acquisition of Stack Exchange being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 49% over the previous month of $6.66bn and a drop of 47.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.53bn.

The US held a 20.68% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $16.44bn in June 2021.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 53 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 6.00% over the previous month and a rise of 51.43% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 93% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $3.16bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Prosus’ $1.8bn acquisition of Stack Exchange

2) The $500m acquisition of Ecwid by Lightspeed POS

3) Craneware’ $400m acquisition of Sentry Data Systems.

4) The $260m acquisition of Message Broadcast by Link Mobility Group

5) nVent Electric’s acquisition of CIS Global for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.