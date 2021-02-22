Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $309.05m were announced in the UK in January 2021, with John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 76.6% over the previous month of $1.32bn and a drop of 97.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.41bn.

The UK held a 1.75% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $17.67bn in January 2021.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 22 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 8.33% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $308.75m, against the overall value of $309.05m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi

2) The $10m acquisition of YoYo Games by Opera

3) Datametrex AI’ $0.75m acquisition of Concierge Medical Practice.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.