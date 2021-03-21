Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $4.67bn were announced in North America in February 2021, led by Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 40.2% over the previous month of $3.33bn and a drop of 25.04% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.23bn.

North America held a 20.99% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $22.25bn in February 2021. With a 20.99% share and deals worth $4.67bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 62 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 7.46% over the previous month and a rise of 31.91% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 49 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 91.2% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $4.26bn, against the overall value of $4.67bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox

2) The $1.17bn acquisition of SpotX by Magnite

3) Sinch’s $1.14bn acquisition of Inteliquent

4) The $361.42m acquisition of Gerber Technology by Lectra

5) Kaleyra’s acquisition of mGage for $215m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.