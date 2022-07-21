Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $5.5bn globally in June 2022

Total Technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $5.5bn were announced globally in June 2022, led by Siemens’ $1.88bn acquisition of Brightly Software, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 53.2% over the previous month of $11.77bn and a drop of 59.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $13.56bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.16bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.16bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in June 2022 was the UK with 32 deals, followed by the US with 32 and Germany with 13.

In 2022, as of June, Technology cross border M&A deals worth $52.39bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 49.5% year on year.

Technology industry cross border M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 72.6% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cross border M&A deals stood at $4.01bn, against the overall value of $5.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cross border M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Siemens $1.88bn acquisition deal with Brightly Software

2) The $1.05bn acquisition of 45% stake in Costco-Taiwan by Costco Wholesale

3) Solera Holdings $442.97m acquisition deal with Infomedia

4) The $400m acquisition of Pryvate Technologies by GTFN Holdings

5) Singapore Telecommunications $237.28m acquisition deal for 3.78% stake with Intouch

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

