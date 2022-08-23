Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $596.7m globally in July 2022

Total Technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $596.7m were announced globally in July 2022, led by Tremor International’s $239m acquisition of Amobee, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 89.2% over the previous month of $5.51bn and a drop of 95.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $12.34bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $255m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $255m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in July 2022 was the UK with 16 deals, followed by the US with ten and France with eight.

In 2022, as of July, Technology cross border M&A deals worth $53.08bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 53.5% year on year.

Technology industry cross border M&A deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 89.04% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cross border M&A deals stood at $531.3m, against the overall value of $596.7m recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cross border M&A deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tremor International $239m acquisition deal with Amobee

2) The $109m acquisition of Vewd Software by Xperi

3) Chain $100m acquisition deal with Measurable Data Token

4) The $52.5m acquisition of 67% stake in Coolabi by Talenthouse

5) Vinted $30.8m acquisition deal with Rebelle

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.