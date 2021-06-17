Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $7bn were announced in the US in May 2021, with Clarivate’s $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 16.1% over the previous month of $8.3bn and a rise of 18.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.88bn.

The US held a 36.21% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $19.22bn in May 2021.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 48 deals during May 2021, marking an increase of 9.09% over the previous month and a rise of 50.00% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 94.5% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $6.58bn, against the overall value of $7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Clarivate’s $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest

2) The $500m acquisition of Clever by Kahoot!

3) Absolute Software’ $340m acquisition of NetMotion Software.

4) The $240m acquisition of Action Network by Better Collective

5) Genius Sports Group’s acquisition of Second Spectrum for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.