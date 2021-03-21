Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.15bn were announced in Europe in February 2021, led by $180m venture financing of Nexthink, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 45% over the previous month of $2.09bn and a rise of 21.02% when compared with the last 12-month average of $950.25m.

Europe held a 24.52% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.69bn in February 2021. With a 4.22% share and deals worth $198m, Switzerland was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 85 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 8.97% over the previous month and a rise of 14.86% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 27 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 49.2% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $566m, against the overall value of $1.15bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Highland Europe Fund, Index Ventures and Permira Growth Opportunities Fund’s $180m venture financing of Nexthink

2) The $150m venture financing of Branded E-Commerce Group by Declaration Partners, Jon Oringer, Kima Ventures, Kreos Capital Group, Lurra Capital, Mark Pincus, Maximilian Bittner, Regah Ventures, Target Global, Tiger Global Management and Vine Ventures

3) Insight Partners, ISAI Cap Venture, Lead Edge Capital Management, Perpetual Investors and Salesforce Ventures’ $96m venture financing of Copado Solutions

4) The $80m venture financing of SM-Files by Bregal Milestone, Draper Esprit VCT, Partech Ventures and TESI

5) Andreessen Horowitz, Balderton Capital (UK), David Helgason, Educapital, GGV Capital, Northzone Ventures, Owl Ventures and Swisscom Ventures’ venture financing of Labster for $60m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.