Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.41bn were announced in the US in January 2021, led by $520m venture financing of ROBLOX, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 10.2% over the previous month of $1.28bn and a rise of 45.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $968.79m.

The US held a 24.91% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $5.66bn in January 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 35 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 38.60% over the previous month and a drop of 20.45% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 70.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $993.3m, against the overall value of $1.41bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Investment Group of Santa Barbara and WMG Boost’s $520m venture financing of ROBLOX

2) The $165m venture financing of DivvyPay by Acrew Capital, Hanaco Ventures Capital, Insight Venture Management, New Enterprise Associates, PayPal Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) Sienna Capital S.a and SoftBank Vision Fund’s $138.3m venture financing of Globality

4) The $100m venture financing of Albert by CapitalG Management Co, General Atlantic, Portag3 Ventures and QED Investors

5) Cat Rock Capital Management, Enern Czech, Kai Hansen, Manta Ray Ventures, OpenOcean, Piton Capital, Sprints Capital Management, VNV Global and Zach Coelius’ venture financing of Booksy Holdings for $70m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.