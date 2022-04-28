Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $13.7bn globally in March 2022

The $768m venture financing of Getir was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $13.7bn were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 25.8% over the previous month of $10.85bn and a drop of 7.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $14.69bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.75bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.35bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 170 deals, followed by the UK with 60 and India with 40.

In 2022, as of March, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $39.72bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 20.5% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 16.5% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2.26bn, against the overall value of $13.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),Alpha Wave Global,Mubadala Investment,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tiger Global Management $768m venture financing deal with Getir

2) The $549m venture financing of Doctolib by Bpifrance Participations,Eurazeo and General Atlantic

3) a16z crypto,Animoca Brands,FTX Trading,LionTree Partners,MoonPay,Sound Ventures and Thrive Capital $450m venture financing deal with Yuga Labs

4) The $250m venture financing of FreightHub by A.P. Moeller Holding,G SQUARED,Northzone Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund II,The Disruptive Fund and Unbound

5) 7GCHoldings Inc,Bain Capital Ventures,Canvas Ventures,CAZ Investments,Citi Ventures,DoorDash,Expanding Capital,First American Financial,JLL Spark,Khosla Ventures,Lightspeed Management Company,Masco Ventures,Moving Capital,Newton Investment Management (North America),Pegasus Ventures (Tech),SoftBank Vision Fund II,SVB Capital and The Private Shares Fund $240m venture financing deal with Roofstock

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

