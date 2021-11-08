Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $17.2bn were announced in the in Q3 2021, with $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 14.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 43.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $11.96bn.

The US held a 37.38% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $46.04bn in Q3 2021.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 433 cross border deals during Q3 2021, marking a decrease of 3.99% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 36.27% over the last four-quarter average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 18.5% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $3.19bn, against the overall value of $17.2bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $450m venture financing of PsiQuantum by Baillie Gifford,Blackbird Ventures,BlackRock Investments,M12 Ventures and Temasek Holdings (Private)

3) Electric Capital,FTX Trading,Kingsway Capital,New York Digital Investment Group,Paradigm Ventures and Ribbit Capital $431m venture financing deal with Genesis Digital Assets

4) The $400m venture financing of Dataiku by Battery Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Dawn Capital,Eurazeo,FirstMark Capital,ICONIQ Growth,Insight Partners,Lightrock Power,Olivier Pomel,Snowflake Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) Coatue Management,DRW Venture Capital,SCB 10X,Sequoia Capital Operations,Spark Capital,Stripes Group,SVB Capital and The Bank of New York Mellon $310m venture financing deal with Fireblocks

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

